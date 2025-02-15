Manipur Police have launched a crackdown on shop owners selling black films for vehicles.

In the last five days, more than 400 cars in Imphal East district have had their tinted films removed. Police have also seized dozens of rolls of black film from accessory shops.

Taking to their official X handle, the Manipur police advised against having black film rolls on cars.

Authorities have strongly advised car accessory shop owners to surrender any remaining black film rolls to the nearest police station. Car owners are urged to remove the black films from their vehicles voluntarily.

The police further stated that failure to comply will result in strict legal action, as per the Supreme Court's order under CWP 265 of 2011 and Section 100(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Meanwhile, continuing frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, the police seized the following items from a river bank at Hiyanglam Natekhong Thongjin, Kakching district.

The items recovered: 2 nos. of Single Barrel Gun, 1 modified Sniper Rifle with scope, 1 country made Pistol without magazine, 5 nos. of 36 Hand Grenade, 1 IED (red in colour) weighing about 1 kg approx., 1 IED (black in colour) weighing about 2 kg approx. with wire, 1 IED (black in colour weighing) about 900 g approx., 1 IED (black in colour) weighing about 1 kg approx., 15 nos. of live round of .303 Rifle, 2 nos. of live round of INSAS Rifle, 2 nos. of live round of 9mm Pistol, 27 nos. of empty case of .303 rifle, 10 nos. of empty case of AK Rifle, 6 nos. of live cartridge signal 16mm, 2 nos. of empty INSAS magazine, 11(eleven) Anti-Riot Items, 2 nos. of Baofeng Handset, 1 Drone remote controller (made in China), and other miscellanous items.