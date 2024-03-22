On March 21, Manipur police reported the arrest of two individuals, Tongkhohao Haokip, 44, and Jamkholun Baite, 48, both hailing from Moreh.

The duo was apprehended from Canan Veng Village, Moreh for illegal possession of contraband drugs.

The seizure included nine large packets and one open packet of suspected WY tablets, weighing an estimated 11.740 Kgs, which includes the weight of packaging materials and is approximately 80000 tablets.

In addition to the drugs, two mobile phones, a cash amount of Rs 400 and an auto-rickshaw were also seized from the arrested individuals.



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The case is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hills and valley districts.

Movement of 219 and 255 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 128 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 313 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.