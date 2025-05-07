Manipur police, in coordination with security forces, intensified intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search actions across the state to curb extortion and related criminal activities.

Over the past two days, five militants linked to proscribed insurgent groups have been apprehended in different districts.

On May 6, two active members of the KYKL (SOREPA) group - Yumkhaibam Nanao Singh (27) of Andro Kharam Leikai and Chingakham Norenkumar Singh (28) of Andro Sanapat - were arrested from Andro Khuman Hill in Imphal East District. Both were found in possession of mobile phones and are currently under interrogation.

On the same day, police arrested Khangembam Joyson Meitei (28), an active member of the banned outfit KCP (Apunba), from Khongman Khagembam Leirak, Imphal East. He was reportedly involved in extorting money from educational institutions in the Imphal area. A mobile phone and a two-wheeler were seized during the operation.

In Thoubal District, Laishram Basanta Singh (53), a member of RPF/PLA, was apprehended from Yairipok Bazar. Authorities recovered a mobile phone with two SIM cards from him.

A day earlier, on May 5, a KCP (PWG) cadre identified as Elangbam Jogen Singh (43) of Hiyanglam Mayai Leikai was arrested from Wabagai Lamkhai Bazar in Kakching District. He was found with a mobile phone, two SIM cards, and an Aadhaar card.

In a separate development, the Manipur Police Traffic Control Wing seized an Alto 800 LXI car near the Airport Gate along Tiddim Road on May 6. The vehicle was flagged “Not to Be Transacted” by the Public Vehicles Department, Kolkata, due to its link with an anti-motor theft case. The driver was arrested, and the vehicle was impounded.

From January to April 2025, traffic enforcement operations have resulted in the issuance of e-challans worth Rs 1.74 crore for various violations. On May 5 alone, police recovered 16 stolen vehicles in a special drive and removed tinted glasses from 69 vehicles.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing operations aimed at dismantling extortion networks and improving law and order across the state.