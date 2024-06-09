Manipur Police, in a major crackdown on insurgent activities in the region, arrested two active members of proscribed militant outfits in separate operations on June 9.

In the first case, the police apprehended Laishram Milan Singh, an active cadre of the RPF/PLA (Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army) organization, from Thangal Bazaar in Imphal West District. During the arrest, one mobile phone, one wallet containing an Aadhaar card and Rs 310 in cash and one two-wheeler vehicle were recovered from his possession.

In another operation, Nongmeikapam Romi Singh, aged 49, an active member of the PREPAK (People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak) outfit, was arrested from Imphal West District. The police seized alarming items from his possession, including one high-explosive grenade (No. 36) with two detonators, posing a severe threat to public safety and one mobile handset along with two SIM cards, suspected to be used for communication and coordination purposes within the militant outfit.