The Manipur Police has deputed a senior officer to Assam to take stock of a scuffle among trainees from Manipur at a police academy.

Manipur Police has deputed IPS officer M Pradip Singh to Assam where he is set to take stock of the situation and assess the reason behind which the scuffle broke among the trainees from Manipur at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon. This was announced by the Manipur Police in its social media handle on X.

"A senior officer from Manipur police ,M. Pradip Singh,IPS is being deputed tomorrow to Dergaon to take stock of the situation. Matter is being monitored by Manipur Police on real time basis and situation is under control," said the post by Manipur Police.

A senior officer from Manipur police ,M. Pradip Singh,IPS is being deputed tomorrow to Dergaon to take stock of the situation.



Matter is being monitored by Manipur Police on real time basis and situation is under control.



@assampolice https://t.co/Q7Ncni8hU9 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 3, 2024

The development comes in after a scuffle broke out between trainees from Manipur at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy on February 3, sparked by a disagreement over dinner distribution. The matter since then has been successfully resolved.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to the microblogging site X to share the incident's details. According to the post, the altercation occurred during the evening and the focal point was the distribution of dinner among the trainees.

DGP Singh assured that the matter has been amicably settled. He mentioned that the Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training met the trainees, providing necessary support and guidance.

