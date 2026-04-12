Manipur police destroy bunkers, seize drugs and arms in multiple operations

Manipur Police and security forces conducted a series of operations across the state on April 10 and 11, resulting in the destruction of bunkers, seizure of arms and explosives, and arrest of two individuals in separate cases.

Fourteen bunkers were destroyed at Sikibung and seven more at Mongkot Chepu villages under Litan police station in Ukhrul district on April 11. Eleven empty cases were also recovered from the sites.

On April 10, Manipur Police arrested two residents of Vengnuam Singngat in Churachandpur district from Hiangtan village under Behiang police station. The accused, identified as H. Kamtunmung (50) and Paulianlal (49), were found in possession of 45 soap cases of brown sugar. A Maruti Gypsy, two mobile phones and two bags were also seized.

In another operation on April 11, security forces recovered two 9mm pistols with magazines and 13 improvised explosive devices from the tri-junction area of Maojang, Libung, Gomnom and T Khonunjang under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.

The explosive devices were destroyed at the site. Two combat uniforms, a pair of jungle shoes and a backpack were also recovered.

Officials said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgency and illegal activities in the state.