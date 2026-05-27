Manipur police destroy illegal bunkers, recover IEDs and assault rifles in twin operations

Security forces in Manipur carried out two separate operations on May 26, destroying illegal bunkers in Ukhrul district and recovering a cache of arms, explosives and communication equipment from Churachandpur district.

During an operation conducted by Manipur Police under the jurisdiction of Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district, an illegal bunker at Patleijang village and two more bunkers at Roudei village in TM Kasom area were demolished.

Police also recovered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around 5 kg, two pompi guns, two Baofeng radio sets with a charger, three live 12-bore cartridges and 12 empty cases of different calibres from the area.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and explosives from the forest area of Hengkot village under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district.

The recovered items included an MK-II rifle with magazine, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, a .303 rifle, a 12-bore rifle, two country-made rifles, a country-made sniper rifle, two SBML guns and an SBBL gun.

Security personnel also seized five IEDs, two wireless handsets, a country-made lathod launcher, magazine pouches, camouflage jungle boots and a camouflage hat.

Apart from the weapons, 13 empty 12-bore cartridges and three live rounds were also recovered during the search operation.

Officials said search and area domination operations continue in vulnerable and fringe areas across the state.