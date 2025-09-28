Manipur police destroy massive cache of narcotics in Imphal West

Manipur Police carried out a major drug disposal exercise on September 27, destroying large quantities of narcotics at the Shija Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility in Lamdeng, Imphal West.

The seized drugs included 6 kilograms of heroin powder, 87 kilograms of brown sugar, 22 kilograms of WY tablets, 36 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, 182 kilograms of ganja, and smaller amounts of SP capsules.

The consignment had been recovered in operations led by various district police units, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), and other security agencies.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh, IPS, supervised the disposal process alongside senior officials. Addressing the gathering, Singh reiterated the department’s commitment to a drug-free Manipur and praised the tireless efforts of police personnel engaged in anti-narcotics operations.

He acknowledged the personal risks officers face in tackling trafficking networks and urged citizens to assist law enforcement by sharing information about drug dealers and peddlers.

Following the event, the DGP visited Lamshang Police Station, where he interacted with officers, including women personnel, commandos, Manipur Rifles/India Reserve Battalion staff, and Central Armed Police Forces posted in outposts under Lamshang jurisdiction.