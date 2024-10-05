In a joint operation, the Manipur Police, alongside members of the Kuilong and Kadi IV village authorities, destroyed around 10 acres of suspected nursery poppy plants in Tamenglong district. The operations, conducted from September 27 to October 3, targeted poppy plantations in Kuilong Part 2 and Kadi IV villages, under the jurisdiction of Tamei Police Station.

Approximately 4-5 acres were cleared in Kuilong Part 2 village, and 5-6 acres were destroyed in Kadi IV village. The suspected illegal cultivation, believed to be the work of unknown individuals, was uncovered through coordinated efforts of local authorities and law enforcement.

Earlier on October 3, the Superintendent of Police in Tamenglong, along with personnel from Tamei Police, successfully uprooted poppy plants in the same Kadi IV and Kuilong areas as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal poppy cultivation. This marked a crucial step in curbing the drug trade and its associated problems in the region.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh praised the operation, taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to express his appreciation. "Appreciate your efforts in eradicating the illegal plantations of poppy and drugs businesses from our Manipur state. We will not rest until these poppy plantations and the drug menace are completely eradicated from Manipur," the Chief Minister said.

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