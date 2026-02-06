Manipur police destroy over 200 acres of illegal poppy fields, seize opium, arrest drug courier

Manipur Police, along with security forces, carried out coordinated anti-narcotics operations across the state on February 5, destroying large tracts of illegal poppy cultivation and arresting a drug courier.

A total of 185 acres of illicit poppy plantation were destroyed at the Khamashom Hill Range and Leingangching Hill Range (Mapithel area) in Ukhrul district. Two temporary huts found at the plantation sites were also demolished.

On the same day, police cleared another 20 acres of illegal poppy fields in the hill range of Khudei Khullen under the Tengnoupal police station limits in the Tengnoupal district.

In a separate operation along National Highway-2, Manipur Police intercepted a TVS NTORQ 125 scooter at T Khullen Naka Check Point under the Senapati police station.

The rider, identified as Subash Tamang (21) of Sadim Nepali in Senapati district, was arrested. 334 grams of opium and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

Police officials said the operations underscore intensified efforts to curb illegal poppy cultivation and disrupt narcotics trafficking networks in Manipur’s hill districts.