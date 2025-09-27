Manipur police destroy over 330 kg of seized drugs in environmentally safe disposal

In a major anti-drug operation, Manipur Police on Saturday destroyed over 330 kilograms of seized narcotics at the Shija Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment facility in Imphal West.

The confiscated drugs included 6 kg of heroin, 87 kg of brown sugar, and 182 kg of ganja.

Police said the disposal was conducted under strict supervision to ensure compliance with legal and environmental protocols. Manipur Police Chief Rajiv Singh emphasised that the process was carried out in a “safe, environmentally responsible and transparent manner,” calling it both a legal obligation and a moral responsibility.

Speaking to reporters, Singh highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in line with directives from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. He added that major cases involving national networks have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and that investigations are progressing diligently.

The police chief also noted that Manipur conducts drug disposals at regular intervals, approximately every six months, to prevent seized narcotics from re-entering circulation.