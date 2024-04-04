In a recent surge of security operations across Manipur, law enforcement agencies have detained a total of 189 individuals in connection with various violations spanning different districts of the state. The crackdown, characterized by intensive search operations and area domination, aimed at curbing illicit activities and ensuring public safety.

During the rigorous search operations conducted in fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts, security forces successfully seized a cache of weapons and ammunition. Among the recovered items were an Improvised Mortar, a carbine machine gun with magazine, a 9mm pistol with magazine, a 12 Bore Gun, Hand Grenades, and Mortar Bombs. Additionally, live rounds and empty cases were confiscated from strategic locations including Singda Dam and Kharam Vaiphei in Kangpokpi District.

In tandem with the crackdown on unlawful activities, authorities ensured the smooth movement of essential items through strategic checkpoints and thorough naka checking. Over 156 vehicles transporting essential goods were monitored along NH-37, while 267 vehicles were escorted along NH-2 to guarantee uninterrupted flow and safety. A total of 131 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed across various districts of Manipur, both in hill and valley regions, to bolster security measures and prevent any untoward incidents.