In Manipur, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 158 and 40 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 104 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 246 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.