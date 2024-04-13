In a concerted effort to maintain law and order, Manipur Police have undertaken extensive search operations, movement facilitation, and naka checking across various districts of the state. This crackdown has resulted in the detention of 255 individuals suspected of violating regulations, along with the seizure of a significant cache of weapons.

The operations, spanning both hill and valley districts, have seen the installation of 130 nakas/checkpoints strategically positioned to monitor and regulate movement. Along National Highway-2, the lifeline for essential supplies, authorities have ensured the safe passage of 206 vehicles transporting vital goods, essential for the sustenance of communities amidst ongoing challenges.

To bolster security measures, stringent vigilance has been enforced in vulnerable areas, with security convoys deployed to safeguard sensitive routes. These measures aim to foster an environment conducive to unhindered movement while curbing illicit activities.

In a recent search operation in the Imphal West District, security forces made a significant breakthrough. The recovery included an array of weaponry, comprising a CMG with Magazine, a 9mm Pistol with Magazine, a Hy cal. 70mm launcher, two country-made Pumpi Guns, HE-36 Hand Grenades, IEDs with iron containers, live ammunition rounds, and a Baofeng Set Motorola with charger.