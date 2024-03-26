In a concerted effort to maintain law and order, Manipur Police has detained 266 individuals across different districts of the state in connection with various violations.

Key operations including search operations, monitoring of essential item movements, and thorough checkpoint inspections have been implemented to maintain order and security. Notably, authorities have overseen the movement of 156 vehicles along NH-37 and 183 vehicles along NH-2, ensuring the transport of essential goods across critical routes.

With heightened vigilance, a total of 129 checkpoints have been established across Manipur, spanning both hill and valley districts.