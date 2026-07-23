Manipur police detain CBI-wanted proclaimed offender, two militants also arrested

Manipur Police on July 23 detained a proclaimed offender wanted in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case and arrested two active militants linked to separate insurgent outfits in operations carried out across the state.

In a post on X, Manipur Police said T.H. Kaoni, a proclaimed offender wanted by the CBI's Patna unit, was detained at the request of the central agency and later handed over to the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Imphal.

According to police, Kaoni has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly using forged and fabricated legal documents. A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) had been issued against him by the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Patna, and he had been declared a proclaimed offender for evading investigation and trial.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), identified as S. Palal Kuki alias Lalboi Singson, from Molnom.

Police said the accused served as the Finance Head of the UKNA and was allegedly involved in multiple firing and extortion cases.

In another crackdown, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), identified as Gurumayum Khugamani Sharma alias Nanao alias Bamon (37), from Wangkhei Ayangpali Road under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

Police said the KCP cadre was allegedly involved in extortion activities. Further investigation is underway in all the cases.