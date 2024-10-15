The Manipur Police, on October 14 detained one individual who was found loitering in and around Yaingangpokpi area.

The individual was identified as Jangkhumang Haolai (25-year-old), a resident of Mollen village, near Sinakeithel under Litan PS, Ukhrul district.

They handed over the detained individual to Assam Rifles after verification for handing over to his family.

Continuing their relentless approach to maintain vigil and security in the area, the security forces have been conducting frequent search operations and area domination exercises in hill and valley districts.

The security forced also ensured movement of 290 and 215 numbers of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively.

The officials took strict security measures in all vulnerable locations and security convoy was provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of the state, while no one was detained in connection with violations.

In another incident on October 14, the police arrested seven active cadres of KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) group in Imphal West District for involvement in extortion activities and threatening general public.

The arrested individuals were identified as Loushambam Alin Singh (26), Konsam Rohit Singh (23), Sanju Wahengbam (20), Phanjoubam Thoiba Mangang (26), Waikhom Hero Meetei (21), Yanglem Bikash Meitei (23) and Henthoibi Moirangthem (41).