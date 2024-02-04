In a bid to enhance security and ensure the seamless movement of essential items, Manipur Police conducted extensive search operations, area domination, and Naka checking across both hill and valley districts. The operations aimed at fortifying vulnerable areas and maintaining law and order in the region.

Security forces executed search operations in fringe and susceptible regions, employing stringent measures to establish control. Simultaneously, an unwavering focus was placed on securing the movement of 275 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2, reinforcing the critical supply chain.

To further guarantee safety, strict security measures were implemented in vulnerable locations, with security convoys safeguarding sensitive stretches to facilitate the unimpeded flow of vehicles.

A staggering total of 141 Nakas/Checkpoints were strategically positioned across different districts of Manipur, covering both hill and valley regions. In a resolute response to violations, the police detained 225 individuals across various districts of the state.