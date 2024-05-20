In a recent crackdown on violations across various districts of Manipur, the state police have detained 62 individuals, intensifying efforts to maintain law and order in both hill and valley regions.

A comprehensive deployment of 120 Nakas/Checkpoints has been implemented across Manipur's diverse landscape, covering significant areas susceptible to breaches in security.

Search operations and area domination initiatives, spearheaded by security forces, have been carried out extensively, particularly targeting fringe and vulnerable zones within hill and valley districts. These efforts have yielded significant results, with authorities uncovering an arsenal of illicit weapons.

On May 18, 2024, a notable seizure was made along the IT road in Kangpokpi district, where security personnel confiscated a 9mm Carbine Machine Gun along with a magazine, alongside a 9mm Pistol and a .22 Pistol, each accompanied by a magazine. Additionally, seven live rounds of ammunition were recovered during the operation.

In tandem with these enforcement actions, meticulous attention has been paid to the movement of essential goods across key transportation arteries. To this end, security forces have facilitated the transit of 103 vehicles along NH-37 and 243 vehicles along NH-2, ensuring the unimpeded flow of vital commodities.

Stringent security measures have been implemented across all vulnerable locations, with security convoys deployed to safeguard sensitive stretches and guarantee the safe passage of vehicles.