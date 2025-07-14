Manipur police dismisses reports of firing incident in Chanung

Local authorities in Manipur have dismissed circulating social media reports of an alleged firing incident targeting farmers in the Chanung area.





Both the Yaingangpokpi and Sagolmang police stations have stated that there have been no reports from any security forces regarding such an incident. This assertion is supported by officials from the 4 Mahar Regiment stationed in the region, who also confirmed their lack of awareness of the purported event.



Efforts are underway by law enforcement agencies to investigate the origins and veracity of these viral claims. The police are working to trace the source of the information and ascertain how it spread across social media platforms. Meanwhile, authorities have called on the public to be cautious and refrain from disseminating unverified information that could escalate into unnecessary panic or unrest within the community.



Authorities have underscored the importance of a "fact-based approach" to ensure peace and order are maintained. They have further assured that any credible updates regarding the situation will be communicated through official channels.



The senior official emphasised the role of verified information in maintaining stability in the area, urging people not to rely on hearsay.



At present, locals are encouraged to stay informed through trusted sources and avoid contributing to the circulation of false reports.