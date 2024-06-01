In response to reports of market vendors assembling at Khumujamba area, a police team swiftly intervened this evening, effectively dispersing the gathering and ensuring the area was vacated.

Acting on the report, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, where they encountered a group of vendors. The police moved decisively to clear the area, detaining 24 individuals in the process. Those detained were later released on personal recognizance (PR) bonds.

To maintain order and prevent any potential disturbances, a static police unit has been stationed at Khumujamba. Authorities have emphasized their commitment to safeguarding the area from illegal activities and encroachment, in line with Supreme Court guidelines.

"The police will continue to secure the area, ensuring it remains free from unauthorized activities," stated a police spokesperson.