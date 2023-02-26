Manipur police on February 25 destroyed a hand grenade and tore down festoons and flags of the banned proscribed militant group Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the political wing of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA), during its 44th foundation day celebration.

A hand grenade that was allegedly set off by RPF activists was destroyed by a team from the Singjamei police station and the Manipur police bomb detective squad in a Hiyangthang neighborhood about 10 miles from Imphal. According to the police, the festoons and flags were also taken down at the same location.

Notably, the RPF, a political wing, was established in 1989.



The RPF began reorganizing itself after establishing a government in exile in Bangladesh under the leadership of Irengbam Chaoren. The organization took on a lot of activity.



The banned RPF that is fighting for a sovereign Manipur has expressed its gratitude to all of the revolutionary organizations based in western southeast Asia and outside the region that condoled President Irengbam Chaoren's death and showed solidarity during this difficult time.



I Chaoren passed away on February 10, 2023, according to a press release issued by the organization's Deputy Secretary for Publicity, Roben Khuman. He had been battling a fatal illness.



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