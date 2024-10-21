The Manipur Police ensured the movement of 352 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highway 2.

The security forces have been conducting frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.

Maintaining vigil with an aim to prevent untoward incidents across the state, the officials have ensured strict security measures in all vulnerable locations.

Moreover, a security convoy has also been provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

The security personnel also installed a total of 110 Nakas/Checkpoints in different districts, both in the hill and the valley areas.

Meanwhile, no one was detained by the police in connection with violations or similar incidents.

Earlier, two vacant farmhouses owned by a village leader were set ablaze in Jiribam district, Manipur, late Saturday, October 19 night.

According to police reports, the properties belonged to L. Somorendro, the head of Hilghat Gram Panchayat, and were targeted by suspected militants in the Nungkhal area.

Security forces arrived at the scene to secure the area and initiate a thorough investigation. Authorities are working to determine the motive and identify those responsible for the attack, with further details yet to be disclosed.