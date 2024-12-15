The Manipur Police, on December 14, arrested six cadres of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in connection with extortion activities in Thoubal district's Salungpham area. The individuals were is possession of automatic weapons.

Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the location, where they were met with gunfire from the PREPAK cadres. In response, the police retaliated and successfully arrested the cadres.

During the operation, one of the cadres, Laishram Prem Singh (18), a resident of Thoubal Khunou, was found injured with a bullet wound following which he was immediately rushed to Imphal's Raj Medicity Hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The family of the deceased had filed a missing persons report after he went missing on August 13, 2024. He had however joined PREPAK and had been staying in Kakching Khunou.

Meanwhile, the police identified the six arrested individuals who had come from Kakching Khunao area to carry out extortion activities in Salungpham village.

They were identified as:

1. Thokchom Momocha @ Sunny (41)

2. Sarangthem Anand Singh @ Malem(36)

3. Ningthoujam Karna@Pishak Singh (27)

4. Ningthoujam Manoranjan Singh @ Khagemba (21)

5. Thongam Phalguni @Urikpa @khoithoi (27)

6. Moirangthem Johnson @ Thouna (21)

The Manipur police also recovered a huge consignment of arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested cadres.

The following items were recovered:

3 5.56 mm INSAS Rifles with four Magazine.

1 5.56 mm AMOGH Rifle with two Magazine.

1 7.62 mm SLR Rifle with two Magazine.

1 .303 Rifle with one Magazine.

46 5.56 mm INSAS live rounds ammunition.

27 5.56 mm AMOGH live rounds ammunition.

25 7.62 mm SLR live rounds ammunition.

37 .303 live rounds ammunition.

2 four-wheeler cars.

6 mobile handsets.

Prima facie, the weapons appear to be looted from police armories as per the Manipur police. Meanwhile, the personnel involved services of forensic teams and a Magistrate in order to assist with the investigation.



Meanwhile, claiming that those individuals are village defence volunteers, Meira Paibis demanded unconditional release of the six apprehended. They also urged an investigation into the killing of Laishram Prem and arrest the police commando responsible in this connection.



They staged a protest demonstration at Thoubal Melaground and blocked the National Highway last night demanding unconditional release of the six persons arrested in connection with the gunfight at Salungpham.



Womenfolk from different parts of the district also participated in the protest.



Speaking in this connection, one of the Meira Paibi strongly condemned the death of 18-year-old Laishram Prem. The protestors demanded strict legal action against the responsible commando personnel.