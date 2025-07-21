Manipur Police foil drug smuggling bid, arrest one with 105.4 grams of heroin

Manipur Police on July 19 intercepted a white Maruti A-Star vehicle at Singjamei Chinga Makhong under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district on Saturday and seized a consignment of heroin concealed inside the car.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police conducted a search operation during which they discovered 10 soap cases containing suspected Heroin No. 4, weighing approximately 105.4 grams. The illegal substances were carefully hidden within the vehicle in an attempt to evade detection.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Md. Azad Yumkhaibam (32), a resident of Irong Cheisaba, Irong Umang Khunou in Thoubal district, was immediately arrested at the scene. Authorities have also seized the vehicle used in the transportation of the narcotics.

Police officials confirmed that legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated. The arrest and seizure mark yet another step in the state's ongoing campaign against the illegal drug trade.

Further investigations are underway to trace the source and possible network behind the consignment.