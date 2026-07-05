Manipur Police four militants, recover large cache of arms

Manipur Police have arrested four insurgent cadres, including a member of the proscribed UNLF (P), in separate operations linked to extortion, while coordinated search operations across Chandel and Thoubal districts led to the seizure of a large cache of arms, grenades and ammunition.

A suspected extortionist and active cadre of the banned UNLF (P), identified as 34-year-old Chandam Geetchandra Singh, was arrested on July 3 from the Mantripukhri area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. A resident of Sanjenbam Mayai Leikai, Singh was reportedly staying at the Reliance Trends building in Paona Bazar at the time of his arrest.

Security forces also conducted search operations on July 4 in Chandel and Thoubal districts, recovering a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition.

At Mombi village under Molcham Police Station in Chandel district, personnel seized nine single-barrel rifles, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, two improvised mortars, a stick hand grenade and 94 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

A separate operation at Salungpham Uyok Ching under Heirok Police Station in Thoubal district resulted in the recovery of two Beretta pistols with magazines, two .32 calibre pistols with magazines, two single-barrel firearms, 12 grenades, seven magazines for different weapons and 1,242 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

During another operation on July 4, police arrested three alleged active cadres of the KCP (PWG) from different locations in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on charges of extortion.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ningombam Ajitkumar Singh alias Abung alias Khagemba (46) from Singjamei Makha Khongnang Pheidekpi in Imphal West, Laishram Surjit Meitei alias Kadamba (43) from Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai in Imphal East, and Laishram Birjit Singh alias Khuman (35) from Keishampat Thokchom Leikai in Imphal West.

Police said a Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number MN-01AL-4757 and other miscellaneous items were seized during the operation. Further investigation is underway.