Manipur police havildar arrested with unregistered armoured vehicle

A serving police havildar was arrested on December 30 after authorities discovered him travelling in an unregistered bulletproof vehicle in Imphal East district, raising fresh concerns about unauthorised possession of security equipment within law enforcement ranks.

Thounaojam Nilkamal Singh, 30, a havildar with Manipur Police, was detained at Andro Parking in the Wangkhei area under Porompat Police Station jurisdiction. Officers intercepted the black Scorpio S11, which bore no registration plates despite its military-grade armoured modifications.

Singh, who resides in Malom Tuliyaima Awang Leikai in Imphal West district, is now facing an investigation into how he acquired the vehicle and for what purpose it was being used.

The arrest comes amid heightened security operations across the state. On the same day, security forces conducted a separate recovery operation at the foothills of Yerum Ching in Thoubal district, unearthing a substantial weapons cache that included three bolt-action rifles, five 9mm pistols with magazines, and a 36 high-explosive hand grenade.

The haul from Nongpok Sekmai Police Station area also comprised 40 rounds of ammunition in various calibres, three INSAS magazines, one SLR magazine, four detonators, two bullet-proof vests, three helmets, two tear smoke shells, one anti-riot rubber bullet, and additional riot control equipment.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into both incidents, particularly scrutinising how a serving police officer came to possess an armoured vehicle without proper documentation.