Manipur Police honours Mirabai Chanu, Roshibina Devi with cash rewards after Asian Games silver

Manipur Police on October 1 felicitated weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi for winning silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

The two athletes, who serve as Additional SP (Sports) and Deputy SP (Sports) respectively in Manipur Police, were honoured at a ceremony held at Police Headquarters in Imphal.

Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, along with senior police officers, attended the programme. Lamlai MLA K Ibomcha Singh was also present and accompanied the athletes to the event.

During an interaction with police officials, Chanu and Roshibina spoke about their sporting journeys, the challenges they faced and their experiences at the Asian Games.

The DGP congratulated the athletes and highlighted their contribution to sports as well as their role in inspiring young sportspersons in the state.

The department also indicated that it is considering policy measures to provide greater recognition and encouragement to sportspersons serving in the police force.

As part of Thursday's felicitation, Manipur Police presented Rs 1 lakh each to Chanu and Roshibina in recognition of their Asian Games performances.

The department said the initiative was aimed at acknowledging police personnel who excel in sports and encouraging sporting talent within the force.