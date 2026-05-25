Manipur Police identified 5,406 communal social media posts after ethnic violence: DGP

Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Monday, May 25, said that 5,406 sensitive, violent and communal social media posts have been identified since June 2023 following the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state, with around 3,200 posts taken down and 187 pages and accounts blocked.

Speaking at a programme where Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh flagged off 477 newly procured police vehicles at the 1st Manipur Rifles Ground, the DGP said the action was taken in coordination with the state IT Department and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

“Since June 1, 2023, a total of 5,406 sensitive, violent and communal posts were identified, and around 3,200 posts were taken down in coordination with the state IT department and MeitY. A total of 187 pages and accounts were also blocked,” Singh said.

He stressed the need for prevention, monitoring and verification of fake news and misinformation to maintain public order in the violence-hit state.

The DGP said the social media outreach of Manipur Police had expanded significantly during the crisis period, with its Facebook followers increasing to 79,000 and X followers to 27,000.

Recalling the situation when he assumed office in June 2023, Singh said Manipur was going through one of the most difficult phases in its history due to ethnic clashes between two communities.

“The situation demanded not only immediate operational response but also long-term institutional strengthening of the police force,” he said.

According to Singh, a comprehensive police modernisation plan was prepared and submitted to the state government by the end of 2023. He added that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved Rs 196.61 crore on October 31, 2025, for strengthening security infrastructure, mobility, forensics, communication systems and smart policing initiatives.

He said the support from the Centre had significantly enhanced the operational capability of the Manipur Police and improved its preparedness to respond to emerging security challenges.

The DGP stated that 54 per cent of the newly procured vehicles would be deployed in hill districts, while the remaining would be used in valley districts and technical units of the police department.

He also said Manipur Police signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Security Guard in June 2025 for specialised training and capacity enhancement.

Highlighting anti-extortion operations, Singh said a dedicated integrated anti-extortion cell had been established and more than 1,000 extortionists had been arrested across hill and valley districts so far.

He, however, expressed concern over protests and road blockades allegedly organised during operations against extortionists and anti-social elements, saying such actions hindered lawful duties of security forces and obstructed peace and development.

“I appeal to the public to extend maximum cooperation to security forces,” he said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur since May 2023.