An FIR was registered at Imphal Police Station after Manipur Police received complaints about fraudulent calls made by unknown individuals attempting to influence and mislead Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The calls are reportedly exploiting the ongoing political situation in the state.

In response to the complaints, police initiated a full investigation, with legal action underway.

Authorities have warned that those involved in these deceptive activities will face strict and severe legal consequences.

The investigation is underway, and police are urging both the public and politicians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Taking to its official X handle, the Manipur Police warned, "It is hereby warned that those involved in such fraudulent activities will face strict and strong legal consequences. Investigation is in full swing."

This comes amid the imposition of President's rule in the strife-torn state after N. Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.