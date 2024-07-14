The Manipur Police, alongside Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units, is intensifying security measures following a violent attack on security personnel in Jiribam on July 14. The incident occurred around 9:00 am during routine security operations in response to a previous night's firing incident at Mongbung village.

A team comprising Manipur Police and CRPF personnel was conducting checks on security deployments and area domination when they came under heavy fire from suspected armed Kuki militants at multiple locations. The militants used sophisticated weapons, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire that lasted for approximately 15-20 minutes.

Tragically, the exchange resulted in the martyrdom of CRPF driver Ajoy Kumar Jha (43), a resident of Maghupur, Madhubani Bihar. Additionally, two members of the Manipur Police, Sub-Inspector K. Romendro and Rifleman Robindro, sustained splinter injuries. They were promptly evacuated to Jiribam Hospital where they received medical treatment and are reported to be out of danger.

In response to the attack, senior officials swiftly dispatched reinforcements to the site to bolster security operations. Currently, combing operations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the violent assault.

The Manipur Police Department has maintained a vigilant stance, continuously monitoring the situation. Senior officers are present in the district to oversee security arrangements and coordinate ongoing efforts to secure the area and bring the situation under control.