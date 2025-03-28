Manipur Police has reiterated its ongoing extensive search operation to locate 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, who has been missing since March 16, 2025. In this effort, they have enlisted the support of the Assam Rifles and other security agencies.

The police informed that Mukesh, the son of L. Gyanendra Das from Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, was last seen in the Bishnupur and Churachandpur border areas.

The search efforts are currently focused on strategic locations including the Joujangtek and Old Cachar road areas. Officials have also urged citizens to come forward with any information that may assist in locating Mukesh and bring him home safely.

Authorities are leveraging advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering to aid in the operation.

High-level security coordination meetings are being held by the authorities to strategise and enhance the search operations.

The police remain committed to ensuring a swift resolution to the case while maintaining law and order throughout the region.