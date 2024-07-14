In a comprehensive effort to enhance security across Manipur, a total of 127 Nakas and checkpoints have been established in various districts, including both hill and valley regions. The police have detained 102 individuals for violations in different districts, reflecting a robust crackdown on lawlessness.

Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. These operations led to significant recoveries of weapons and ammunition.

In Churachandpur District, a pumpi was recovered from Kaprang, Kipmunnuam, Saihenjang, and adjacent areas.

The operations also ensured the movement of essential items, with 216 and 288 vehicles facilitated along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively. Strict security measures were implemented at vulnerable locations, and security convoys were provided on sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of vehicles.

The detailed search operations yielded the following recoveries:

- Imphal East District: One AK-56 rifle with an empty magazine, one SLR with a magazine, one locally made SLR with an empty magazine, one .38 pistol with an empty magazine, one 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, one .32 pistol with a magazine, and various other weapons and ammunition including hand grenades and live rounds.

- Thoubal District: One SMG Carbine with a magazine, one Single Barrel, a wireless set, multiple hand grenades, mortar shells, and other explosive devices from Waithou Hill area.