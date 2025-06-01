A series of coordinated security operations across Manipur on May 31 led to the arrest of insurgents, the seizure of narcotics, and the recovery of illegal weapons. Acting on actionable intelligence, Manipur Police and security forces intensified their crackdown on insurgent activity, drug trafficking, and unlawful possession of arms.

Two active cadres of the proscribed outfit KYKL (SOREPA) were arrested from Mutum Phibou under Wangoi Police Station and Kakching Khunou, Chekshapat Maning Leikai under Kakching Police Station.

The individuals, identified as Kharibam Nimai Singh (45) and Thingnam Sangeeta Devi (42), were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public, private schools, and a stone crusher plant operating in the valley region. Police recovered four mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards from their possession.

In a separate operation, a Mahindra Thar was intercepted in front of the Imphal Telegraph Office under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West District. Upon inspection, 100 soap cases containing approximately 1.16 kg of suspected heroin powder were discovered hidden in the rooftop of the vehicle. Three individuals - Wangpem Lamkang (20), Jacop Shangkhil (18), and Wanghon Khular (18), all residents of Chandel District, were arrested at the scene.

Security forces also carried out extensive search and area domination operations in vulnerable hill and valley areas. In Thanlon village, Pherzawl District, two SBML guns without serial numbers were recovered.

A separate search operation in Wabagai Thingel Leikai, under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching District, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including two INSAS rifles, four .303 sniper rifles, two SLRs, an anti-riot gun, and multiple rounds of live ammunition. Three vehicle tyre rubber tubes were also found during the operation.

To ensure uninterrupted movement of essential goods, 95 vehicles were safely escorted along NH-37. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive areas, while 111 checkpoints were established across hill and valley districts. No detentions were reported at the checkpoints, reflecting a strong and controlled security presence.