Manipur police introduces barcode-based digital evidence tracking system

Manipur Police has introduced a barcode-based E-Malkhana system for the digital management of case properties and exhibits, aiming to improve evidence storage, tracking and retrieval.

The system has been implemented at Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district, where every seized item and exhibit is now assigned a unique barcode linked to its case record.

The barcode contains details including the FIR number, relevant legal provisions, investigating officer, description of the property, photographs, case status and disposal records.

Officials said the digital linkage allows faster identification and retrieval of exhibits during investigations and court proceedings while ensuring better preservation of evidence.

The E-Malkhana system is designed to bring greater transparency, accountability and efficiency to the management of case properties through systematic digital documentation.

Police said the initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise station-level administration and adopt scientific methods in evidence handling.