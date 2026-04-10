Manipur Police issue clarification on NH-2 shutdown call by COTU

The Manipur Police have issued a clarification regarding the 24-hour shutdown call along National Highway-2 (NH-2) by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), detailing the sequence of events that led to the incident at Shantipur in Kangpokpi district.

In an official press statement, the police stated that the shutdown call followed an incident in which a man sustained bullet injuries after allegedly failing to stop his vehicle despite repeated signals from security personnel at a naka (checkpoint).

According to the statement, the incident occurred on April 8, 2026, at around 9:30 PM, when a Chevrolet Cruze carrying three occupants and an Alto car with a single occupant arrived at Kanglatongbi Bridge from the Kangpokpi and Sekmai sides, respectively. The vehicles had reportedly met at the location for a test drive and exchange. During this process, the Cruze met with a minor accident after falling into a nearby nullah.

Police personnel stationed at the security naka near Kanglatongbi Hindi High School in Shantipur immediately rushed to assist. Meanwhile, the accompanying Alto car approached the checkpoint at high speed, allegedly ignoring repeated signals to stop and nearly hitting security personnel on duty.

On noticing the police presence, the occupants of the Alto reportedly attempted to flee towards Kangpokpi. Considering the imminent risk and suspicious behaviour, security forces fired controlled rounds aimed at the tyres to stop the vehicle. However, the vehicle did not halt and continued to escape.

Subsequently, it was learned that the driver of the Alto, Lenkhogin Tuboi, had sustained bullet injuries and was taken to Mission Hospital, Kangpokpi, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, Janggingen Khongsai (21), was detained and handed over to G. Saparmeina Police Station. He was later released after due formalities. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to remain calm, assuring that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure transparency and peace in the region.