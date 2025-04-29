Manipur police have announced a comprehensive "survey and verification" operation targeting illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals residing in the state without proper documentation. The decision comes following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Law enforcement officials will concentrate their efforts on specific regions, including Lilong, Minuthong, Kwakta, Mayang Imphal, Sora, and Kairang in the Imphal Valley, where intelligence reports suggest unauthorised foreign nationals may be living without valid visas or Inner Line Permits (ILP).

Senior police officials have directed local police stations to verify residential status and take appropriate legal action against any unauthorised immigrants discovered during the operation.

This security measure represents the latest effort to address concerns about undocumented foreign nationals in the northeastern state, where tensions related to immigration have historically been significant. (PTI)