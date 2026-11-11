Manipur Police has finalised a plan to destroy illegal poppy plantations in 516 villages spread across 10 districts of the state, with the assistance of other security forces, a senior police officer said on November 10.

Addressing a press briefing, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said the police expected public cooperation in the campaign against illegal poppy cultivation, which he said contributes to environmental destruction, public health concerns, crime and conflict financing.

"A plan has been finalised by Manipur Police to destroy illegal poppy plantations across 516 villages spread over 10 districts of the state with the help of security forces. Anyone involved in the practice will face serious consequences as per the law," he said.

On the recent killing of two Kuki youths from Taphou Kuki village, Lhatoo said a proposal to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was at an advanced stage and the police were awaiting the necessary orders.

He said police had registered an FIR after examining witnesses and questioning several people. Intensive search operations were also carried out by joint teams comprising state police, the CRPF, CoBRA, BSF, Assam Rifles and the Army, under the supervision of senior officers.

The bodies of the two youths were recovered from a forested area in Senapati district, around 14 km from the national highway, he said, adding that operations were underway to apprehend those responsible.

Lhatoo further said additional CRPF personnel had been requisitioned from the Centre and were expected to arrive in the state soon. Their deployment would help strengthen security in vulnerable areas, including Govajang. The CRPF has also moved into the Chalwa area, he added.

On alleged extortion activities along National Highway 37, the ADGP said police and security forces were making continuous efforts to ensure the safety of convoys.

He appealed to the public not to obstruct police and security personnel during action against extortion activities.

