Manipur police museum a tribute to courage and sacrifice of personnel: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on May 29 said the newly inaugurated Manipur Police Museum will serve as a tribute to the dedication, courage and sacrifices of generations of police personnel.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the museum at the 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion Complex in the presence of Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and senior police officials.

In a social media post, Singh said the museum preserves the rich legacy, evolution and service history of the Manipur Police through an extensive collection of antique arms, historical uniforms, rare photographs and archival documents.

“The museum stands as a tribute to the dedication, courage and sacrifices of generations of police personnel,” the Chief Minister said.

During the visit, Singh was briefed by the DGP and Commanding Officer of the 1st Manipur Rifles, Khoisnam Sarma Devi, on various exhibits displayed at the museum.

The exhibits include antique weapons used during the Second World War, archived photographs documenting the history of the Manipur Police and high-frequency radio transceivers used by the force in the late 1990s.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited the Manipur Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri and inaugurated a creche room located on the ground floor of the complex.