Two individuals, Ibecha Begum (66) and Maniruddin (40), were detained by Manipur Police on Thursday after a viral social media video exposed their use of chemicals to ripen bananas at Khwairamband Keithel.

The whistleblowers Preety Thangjam and Moirangthem Shantalambi Devi made the video available on Facebook.

The video, uploaded on January 15, 2025, showed the suspects dipping unripe bananas into a suspicious liquid before selling them at Naga Nala in Thangal Bazar. The footage sparked public outrage and prompted the officer in charge of City Police Station to initiate an investigation.



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Begum, a resident of Sora Mamang Leikai in Kakching District, and her accomplice, Maniruddin, were detained and presented before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Imphal West on January 16, 2025. Both were released on bail as first-time offenders under Section 128 of the BNSS Act.

The investigation revealed that Begum had received the chemical from an unidentified woman and hired Maniruddin to apply it. Authorities are actively working to identify the supplier and have launched an awareness campaign in Khwairamband Keithel to educate the public on the health risks of chemically treated food.

As a gesture of appreciation, City Police Manipur presented gifts to the whistleblowers, acknowledging their role in bringing the issue to light. The public has been urged to report similar activities to prevent further health hazards.