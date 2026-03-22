Manipur Police nab KCP cadre in Imphal East; drugs and weapons recovered across districts

A cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG) was arrested by Manipur Police during an operation in Imphal East district on March 20, officials said.

The accused, identified as Koijam Boby Meitei alias Waibi (47), a resident of Kongba Laishram Leikai currently staying at Kongba Bazar, was picked up from an area under Irilbung police station. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces recovered arms and related materials from Phayeng Mamang Leikai under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district. The seizure included a .32 pistol with a magazine, four stun shells, eight tear smoke shells, and several documents such as diaries and register books.

Another search operation in Chavangphai under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district led to the recovery of suspected narcotics and cash. Around 13.4 kg of crystal methamphetamine and ₹2 lakh were seized from a house in the area.

Officials said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activity and drug trafficking in the state. Further investigation is underway.