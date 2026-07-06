Manipur police nab suspected UNLF (P) cadre, recover licensed firearm and Baofeng sets

Manipur police on Monday, July 6 arrested an alleged active cadre of the proscribed outfit UNLF (P) in connection with extortion activities during an operation carried out under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Moirangthem Naoba Meitei (32), a resident of Serou Mamang Leikai in Kakching district and presently residing at Wangkhei Yonglan Leirak in Imphal East district.

Police said the accused was apprehended from his present locality following a targeted operation.

During the operation, security personnel recovered a Thompson repeater single-barrel firearm along with its licence from the possession of the accused. In addition, two Baofeng handheld communication sets and two chargers were seized.

The recovered items have been taken into police custody as part of the investigation.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the accused's involvement in extortion activities and any possible links with other members of the outfit, police said.