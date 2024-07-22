Manipur Police arrested two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Politburo Standing Committee) on July 21. The arrests took place in Meitram Mayai Leikai, located in the Bishnupur District.

The suspects were identified as Ayekpam Chingkhu Meitei, 28, and Chandam Devajit Singh, 19.

During the operation, law enforcement seized several items from the duo, including Rs. 13,500 in cash, one Aadhaar card, three mobile handsets and one four-wheeler vehicle

This successful operation marks another step in the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the region.