Manipur police nab two KCP cadres in Bishnupur District
Manipur Police apprehended two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party in Bishnupur District. The arrests and seizure of assets mark progress in the fight against militancy.
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Manipur police nab two KCP militants in Bishnupur District
Manipur Police arrested two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Politburo Standing Committee) on July 21. The arrests took place in Meitram Mayai Leikai, located in the Bishnupur District.
The suspects were identified as Ayekpam Chingkhu Meitei, 28, and Chandam Devajit Singh, 19.
During the operation, law enforcement seized several items from the duo, including Rs. 13,500 in cash, one Aadhaar card, three mobile handsets and one four-wheeler vehicle
This successful operation marks another step in the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the region.
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