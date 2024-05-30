Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed outfit KCP (City Meitei) from Thoubal District on May 29. The arrested individuals, identified as Lairenlakpam Thoiba (26) and Singam Kabikanta Meitei (32), were found in possession of two 9mm pistols with magazines, 15 live rounds, a four-wheeler vehicle, and two mobile handsets.

Continuing their crackdown, security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The recovered items include one SMG Carbine, one 9mm pistol, one DBBL, six HE-36 hand grenades, four tube launchers, two SLR magazines, 58 live rounds, four 12-bore cartridges, two walkie-talkies with chargers, one tear smoke shell, and one stun shell (anti-riot) from Gwarok Ching, Thoubal District.

In a separate incident on May 27, security forces apprehended Laishram Rabi Singh (33) from Kwakta Terakhongshangbi, Bishnupur District, for illegal possession of arms and ammunition. The recovered items included one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, and 10 live ammunition rounds.

Manipur security forces have also intensified search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. Strict security measures have been implemented at all vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

To facilitate the smooth transportation of essential items, the movement of 38 vehicles along NH-2 has been ensured. Furthermore, a total of 118 Nakas/Checkpoints have been installed across different districts of Manipur, resulting in the detention of 37 individuals in connection with various violations.