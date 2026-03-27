Manipur police net insurgents, seize arms and heroin in statewide operations

Manipur Police carried out a series of operations across multiple districts on March 25 and 26, resulting in the arrest of several insurgent cadres, an alleged extortionist, and two individuals linked to drug trafficking. A significant cache of arms, ammunition and narcotics was also recovered, officials said.

An active cadre of the proscribed RPF/PLA, identified as Seram Chingloiba Meitei alias Tomei alias Tom (27), was arrested from his residence at Khurai Angom Maning Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district on March 26.

On the same day, police arrested another RPF/PLA cadre, Naorem Johnson Singh (20), from Kakching Wairi Thongam Leikai under Kakching police station. He is accused of involvement in extortion activities. A mobile phone was seized during the operation.

In a separate operation on March 25, security forces apprehended Jamtinlen Haokip (34), an active member of the Kuki National Front (KNF), from the Tuibong area under Churachandpur police station. A 9 mm pistol along with a magazine was recovered from his possession.

Search operations also led to the recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition from multiple locations. From Gamdai village under New Keithelmanbi police station in Kangpokpi district, forces seized three bolt-action rifles, one single-barrel breech-loading gun, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, and ten 12-bore empty cartridges.

Another recovery was made from forested areas of Tuinomjang and Sanasabi under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district. Items seized included a .22 pistol with magazine, a .22 rifle, a country-made carbine, a pompi gun with bipod, a country-made single-barrel gun, a camouflage bulletproof jacket with plates, a Baofeng walkie-talkie, a 51 mm mortar high-explosive bomb, ten rounds of .22 ammunition, and an empty SLR magazine.

Meanwhile, two individuals — Kasimthai Rongmei (32) of Luangchung Part-I in Noney district and Gaikhuluanlung Ruangmei (46) of Khongshang — were arrested from the Meitram area under Nambol police station in Bishnupur district on March 26. Authorities recovered a four-wheeler, 150 soap cases of heroin No. 4 weighing approximately 1.7 kg, and five mobile phones from their possession.

Officials said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activity, illegal arms circulation and drug trafficking in the state. Further investigations are underway.