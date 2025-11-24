Manipur police net key KCP (PWG) cadre amid wider crackdown

Manipur police arrested KCP (PWG) extortion operative Huidrom Vikash Singh, 25, from the Thongju Waikhom Khongnang area in Canchipur, Imphal West, on November 23.

The militant, known as Sanamacha, hails from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai under Singjamei Police Station. Officers seized a mobile phone believed to have been used in extortion-related activities.

The arrest forms part of a series of operations this week targeting armed groups and their support networks across Manipur.

Earlier in the week, police intercepted 56-year-old Yumnam Tomba Singh, described as an active RPF/PLA cadre, at the Kakching Police Station Gate checkpoint. A major cache was recovered, including a 7.62 LMG, a .303 LMG, an SLR rifle, 583 rounds of assorted ammunition and a mobile phone. Officials called the seizure one of the largest in recent weeks.

On the same day, security personnel detained 28-year-old Oinam Bishorjit Singh from his residence at Thiyam Leishangkhong Leirak in Imphal West on suspicion of extortion for the KCP (PWG). A mobile phone and ₹34,000, believed to be linked to illicit collections, were confiscated.

Another operation in Imphal West led to the arrest of Konjengbam Chandrakumar Singh, 40, identified as an active RPF/PLA cadre residing at Takyelpat Government Polytechnic Quarter Type-III. Officers recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine, 13 live rounds and two mobile phones.

A day earlier, Central Forces apprehended an 18-year-old PREPAK (PRO) member, Konjenbam Sanathoi Singh, near Moreh Gate No. 2 in Tengnoupal district.

Separately, Manipur Police recovered a concealed .38 pistol with two live rounds from the Heirangoithong bridge area under Singjamei Police Station on November 22.

Authorities said intensified, intelligence-led operations will continue as part of a sustained effort to weaken extortion networks and militant groups operating in the state.