Manipur police net militant, arms cache, bank burglar and drug carrier in single-day sweep across state

Manipur security forces carried out a series of arrests across Manipur on March 15, netting a suspected militant, a bank burglar, an individual in possession of illegal firearms and a man carrying over a kilogramme of opium — all within a single day of operations.

In the most significant security-related development of the day, forces apprehended a suspected member of the proscribed outfit PREPAK from the Sawombung Khunjao area under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested individual has been identified as Angom Sana Meitei, alias Shaymchand, 58, a resident of Torbung Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district, currently residing at Hiyangthang.

Separately, in Laipham Khunou Mayai Leikai under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district, forces arrested Sagolshem Boicha Singh, 42, alias Tayai, of Sawombung Gate, Imphal East. He was found in possession of a .32 pistol, two magazines, ten rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card — a haul that points to active involvement in illegal arms trafficking.

At Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal West, personnel seized 1.002 kg of contraband opium from Hefajuddin Mayangmayum, 42, of Komlakhong Makha Leikai. A mobile phone, an Aadhaar card and an ATM card were also recovered from him.

In a separate incident in Moreh, Kishan Chauhan, 29, of Moreh Bus Parking, Ngamkhai Veng, was caught inside the premises of UCO Bank after breaking in with the apparent intention of stealing equipment. Recovered from the site were an audio sound box and an air conditioning unit that had been stolen in an earlier incident, along with electric batteries and other items he had attempted to take.

All four individuals are in custody, and further investigations are underway.