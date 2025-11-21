Manipur police probes assault on senior officer during protest

Manipur Police launched a criminal investigation after a woman protestor allegedly assaulted Inspector General of Police (Zone-I) Themthing Ngashangva and directed racial slurs at him during an unauthorised march linked to opposition against the Sangai Festival 2025.

According to an official statement, a crowd of 50–60 COCOMI volunteers moved from Govindajee Crossing towards Hapta Kangjeibung around 1:15 pm on November 20, despite prohibitory orders issued by the Imphal East District Magistrate. Officers, including women personnel, repeatedly attempted to block and disperse the group, but the situation escalated as protestors hurled water bottles and placards at police lines.

The force reported that the IGP, who was supervising ground operations, was assaulted by a woman participant who also allegedly used derogatory racial language.

Police further claimed that the group advanced towards the Palace area, where house guards of an MP allowed them inside, disrupting crowd-control efforts. The IGP approached the gate to question the guards’ actions, but did not enter the premises.

A case has been registered at Porompat Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to assault on a public servant, obstruction of duty, breach of security barricades, use of racial slurs and unauthorised movement towards a protected site.

Investigators are examining video recordings and witness testimonies to identify the woman involved in the alleged assault.

The police statement added that officers exercised restraint and used only the minimal force necessary to restore order.