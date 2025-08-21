Manipur police ration allowance hiked to Rs 2,500 per month from September

The Governor-in-Council in Manipur on Thursday approved a long-pending demand of the state police by sanctioning an increase in ration money allowance from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per head per month, effective from September 1, 2025.

The revised allowance will cover personnel across all units of the Manipur Police, including the India Reserve Battalion, Civil Police, Manipur Police Telecommunication Organisation, Central Motor Transport Workshop, and Village Defence Force, a government statement said.

Officials noted that the decision would act as a significant welfare measure, providing a major morale boost for police personnel who have continued to discharge their duties with “dedication and sacrifice” during the state’s prolonged period of unrest and heightened security challenges.



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Acknowledging the crucial role of police forces in maintaining law and order, the statement added, “Their sustained efforts and commitment have brought about a marked improvement in the security environment of the state, and they remain committed to consolidating peace and stability.”

The Manipur Police Department also expressed gratitude to the state government for recognising the sacrifices made by its personnel, terming the approval of the ration hike as a meaningful welfare initiative.