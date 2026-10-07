Manipur Police re-arrest escaped accused, PRE-PAK cadre held in separate operations

A 30-year-old man who allegedly escaped from police custody in August was re-arrested from Hatta in Imphal East district, police said.

Buyamayum Ayub Khan, son of Md Abdul Jalil of Hiyangthang Tarahei Konjil, had escaped from Lilong Police Station on August 26 while in custody in connection with an FIR registered at the station. Police said he fled by climbing over the boundary wall of the police station premises.

A team from Lilong Police Station arrested Khan from Yairipok Leikai Mana Ingkhol, Hatta, on October 4.

In a separate operation on October 5, security forces arrested an alleged active cadre of the PRE-PAK from Mayang Imphal Thana Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district.

Acting on specific information corroborated by security forces, a joint team of the CDO/Imphal West and CDO/Thoubal conducted a search operation in the area and arrested Laishram Bishal Singh, 29, alias Naocha, from his residence.

Singh, son of L Brojen Singh, is suspected of being involved in recruiting new cadres for the outfit, according to the authorities.